Case Study for Utility

Case Study for Utility signage packaging beer type illustration logo identity branding
Finally documenting some of my past work, organizing files and photos, and writing a little bit about the process. You can check out the full case study here: https://www.jakedugard.com/blog/case-study-utility-brewing

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
