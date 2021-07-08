Hossein Hosseinzadeh

Character Animation "SAD TAHLIL"

Character Animation "SAD TAHLIL" motion graphics graphic design animation
Studio : Rah Branding and Design Agency
Director And Designer : Faridoddin
Motion designer: me

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
