Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Umang Kanani

Clothing Brand Logo Design

Umang Kanani
Umang Kanani
  • Save
Clothing Brand Logo Design colour color ecommerce website clothing website branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

Designed a logo for a new eCommerce clothing brand called Modura as part of my DesignLab UX Foundations course.

Umang Kanani
Umang Kanani

More by Umang Kanani

View profile
    • Like