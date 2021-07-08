Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Niloofar Fathi

Welcome Screen, Online Clothing App - 2021

Niloofar Fathi
Niloofar Fathi
  • Save
Welcome Screen, Online Clothing App - 2021 illustration ui online shop design clothing app adobe illustrator adobe xd adobe photoshop
Download color palette

- Welcome Screen of an Online Clothing App
- Designed by Adobe Illustrator and Adobe XD

Niloofar Fathi
Niloofar Fathi

More by Niloofar Fathi

View profile
    • Like