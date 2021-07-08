Medical & Healthcare Flyer Template

Please Note: Information provided as preview content is for demonstration purposes only. Refer to your local government and/or health organisations for the most accurate and up to date information.

This Medical Flyer Template is all kind of Business and Personal Uses. It can be used any Business like medicine,coronavirus research,laboratories, doctor,health,health care,dentist etc.. Everything should be pretty straight forward. I have tried to make the item as easy to use.First you have to install the font. than open the file. full designs is layered. This file are high resolution 300 dpi, CMYK color, fully print ready. So please don’t worry about changing.Thanks.

Design Features:

- PSD & MS Word Design Templates.

- Very Easy to Customizable.

- Colour Option Available.

- Optimized for Printing / 300 DPI.

- CMYK Color Mode.

- Smart Object for Change Photo/Logo.

- 8.27×11.69 Inch Print Dimension.

- 0.120 Inch Bleed Area.

- Help Guide Included in Main Zip File.

-Adobe Photoshop CS3+ Version.

Thanks for watching my shot.

This item available now:

Graphicriver

Follow me.

Freepik Behance Facebook