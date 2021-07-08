Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Santan Kumar

Logo design for SOUNDMINDS

Santan Kumar
Santan Kumar
  • Save
Logo design for SOUNDMINDS graphic design 3d icon typography vector branding logo illustration design
Download color palette

An Abstract Logo design done for SOUNDMINDS, a music production house.
I used Negative space to represent the initials inside the abstract object.
Simple, calming and spritual colour has been used.

btw It is my first shot on dribbble. Hoping for good response.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Santan Kumar
Santan Kumar

More by Santan Kumar

View profile
    • Like