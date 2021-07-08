Need a Professional, Eye Catching, modern and unique Book Cover Design Logo Design...

Order now : https://www.fiverr.com/momotaj09?up_rollout=true

Or

Contact me : inbox

I will give you :

...............................

*print ready high quality PDF,

*paperback.

*KDP cover.

*JPEG.

*PNG.

*source file.

*3D mockup.

*Ebook cover.

*Ebook mockup.

*High Quality Image of your cover.

*****Wait For you order*****