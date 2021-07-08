Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Khansa Shaida

Pet Adoption Mobile App UI

Hi dribblers 👋

Furrpanion is a pet adoption site. Vibrant colors with cool undertones help set a calming effect on potential adopter and make decision making easier. I would be very thankful for your feedbacks and insight on this design <3

Have a great day :)

Jul 8, 2021
