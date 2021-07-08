Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Thariq Sebryan

DokterKu Medical Center - Landing Page Website

Thariq Sebryan
Thariq Sebryan
  • Save
DokterKu Medical Center - Landing Page Website branding ui design illustration covid vaccine healthy minimal doctor hospital healthcare medical graphic design
Download color palette

Hello Creative Designer👋

Hope you guys are doing very well. This is my first exploration about medical.
Press "L" if you love it. Your feedback and appreciation is very important for me 🙂
------------------------------

Thariq Sebryan
Thariq Sebryan

More by Thariq Sebryan

View profile
    • Like