Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
iamkhannn

Muzik Mobile App For Android & IOS

iamkhannn
iamkhannn
  • Save
Muzik Mobile App For Android & IOS invision framer podcast app illustration minimal adobexd dailyui ios app figma android app mobile app graphic design
Download color palette

Hello, guys!

Here is my recent exploration design for Muzik Mobile App. Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback! Thanks guys! have a nice day :)

Available for work inquiry
Let's talk: iamkhann13@gmail.com
-----------------------
Don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow @iamkhannn
dribbble account to get lots of awesome Mobile App Designs & Web
site Designs
Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to iamkhannn13@gmail.com

iamkhannn
iamkhannn

More by iamkhannn

View profile
    • Like