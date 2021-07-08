Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Layla Farah

Canada Soccer

Layla Farah
Layla Farah
  • Save
Canada Soccer branding world cup colours collage photoshop design graphic design poster football soccer canada soccer canada
Download color palette

Poster for Canada men's national soccer team on the World Cup qualifiers

Layla Farah
Layla Farah

More by Layla Farah

View profile
    • Like