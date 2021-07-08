Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Megha Digrase

Muse - Music app

Megha Digrase
Megha Digrase
  • Save
Muse - Music app glassmorphism gradient music dailyui appdesign design uidesign uiux productdesign ux
Download color palette

Muse - Music app exploration. Enjoy the moving gradients while listening to a song🎧. Discover new music, find music based on your mood.

Megha Digrase
Megha Digrase

More by Megha Digrase

View profile
    • Like