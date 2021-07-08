Peltone

Beer's logo - Brother 'Brejdak'

Peltone
Peltone
Hire Us
  • Save
Beer's logo - Brother 'Brejdak' youth beer logo mascott face guy guy logo face logo brother brother logo illustration design craft brewery label craft beer beer branding brejdak logo
Download color palette

Again, We have created branding for a beer company. The logo related to local word for brother, 'brejdak' means brother. How do you like it? Label soon...
Hit "L" If you like it. ❤️
Soon more! 🙌
Would you like to create your own brand or rebrand currently, but you do not know where to start?
Write at mpelinski@peltone.art
Enjoy and have a nice day! 🚀
www.peltone.art

Peltone
Peltone
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Peltone

View profile
    • Like