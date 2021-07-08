Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jashan Deep Singh

Samurai -2D illustration

Jashan Deep Singh
Jashan Deep Singh
Samurai -2D illustration art minimal icon flat branding logo animation vector multicolor illustrator designer design colorful illustration clipart graphic design 2d vector cartoon vector cartoon
Hi, Dribbblers
Here's my latest exploration for illustration design of a samurai cartoon. I hope you guys like it.

Don't forget to press L ❤

Please share your feedback

Jashan Deep Singh
Jashan Deep Singh

