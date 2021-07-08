Pronoy Eugin Khalko

Logo Design (Taverna Valhalla)

Pronoy Eugin Khalko
Pronoy Eugin Khalko
  • Save
Logo Design (Taverna Valhalla) food logo restaurant logo logo business logo creative logo burger logo logo design
Download color palette

Hi there,
This is the Logo Design named Taverna Valhalla.
This logo for Burger Shop.

If you like my work I would be glad if you share it. And give your valuable feedback about this design.
-----
I am available for new projects, so feel free to reach out. ⁠
-----
Let's work together!
Contact me at : pronoykhalko@gmail.com

View full Projects: https://www.behance.net/gallery/123102697/Logo-Design-%28Taverna-Valhalla%29

Thank you!

Pronoy Eugin Khalko
Pronoy Eugin Khalko

More by Pronoy Eugin Khalko

View profile
    • Like