Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Matt Romo
La Visual

Umondny Concept Rebound

Matt Romo
La Visual
Matt Romo for La Visual
  • Save
Umondny Concept Rebound u logo u modern logo u abstract mark ecommerce logo technology logo startup branding personal branding logo trends overlapping logo combinations mark logo type logomaker creative logo abstract logo website logo minimal logo unique logo logo sketching
Umondny Concept Rebound u logo u modern logo u abstract mark ecommerce logo technology logo startup branding personal branding logo trends overlapping logo combinations mark logo type logomaker creative logo abstract logo website logo minimal logo unique logo logo sketching
Umondny Concept Rebound u logo u modern logo u abstract mark ecommerce logo technology logo startup branding personal branding logo trends overlapping logo combinations mark logo type logomaker creative logo abstract logo website logo minimal logo unique logo logo sketching
Umondny Concept Rebound u logo u modern logo u abstract mark ecommerce logo technology logo startup branding personal branding logo trends overlapping logo combinations mark logo type logomaker creative logo abstract logo website logo minimal logo unique logo logo sketching
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble_LVI_Umondny_1.jpg
  2. Dribbble_LVI_Umondny_2.jpg
  3. Dribbble_LVI_Umondny_3.jpg
  4. Dribbble_LVI_Umondny_4.jpg

La Visual looks at trending identity marks across Dribbble every week from various designers. As a creative exercise we decided to pick a random popular mark and improve it. This week we picked Parvej's “Umodny Logo Branding-U modern Logo.” At La Visual there are a few guiding principles of every logo that we design: simplicity, uniqueness, versatility, and timelessness.

C9eb3d687c9c1083a17366d43d95635f
Rebound of
Umodny Logo Branding-U modern Logo
By Parvej
La Visual
La Visual
Sharing the heart & soul of your brand through great design

More by La Visual

View profile
    • Like