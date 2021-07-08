Cristian Dragos
Apiphen Branding

Apiphen Branding vector logo design visual identity graphic design logo design branding
Apiphen Branding vector logo design visual identity graphic design logo design branding
Apiphen Branding vector logo design visual identity graphic design logo design branding
  1. 1_aphiphen_branding.png
  2. 2_aphiphen_branding.png
  3. 3_aphiphen_branding.png

We have successfully completed a new project dear to us.
The logo for a premium Romanian producer of organic foods and natural food supplements.
We liked the idea of using as a main symbol a stylized bee in geometric shapes.
The idea is built around the concept of luxury products in order to create a minimal, clear and attractive look.
Follow our team for more and if you like our work, let's have a talk: contact@ink9.com

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
