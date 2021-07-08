Apiphen Branding

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
We have successfully completed a new project dear to us.
The logo for a premium Romanian producer of organic foods and natural food supplements.
We liked the idea of using as a main symbol a stylized bee in geometric shapes.
The idea is built around the concept of luxury products in order to create a minimal, clear and attractive look.
----------------------
Follow our team for more and if you like our work, let's have a talk: contact@ink9.com