Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Brianna Goral

Ecliptic Circle

Brianna Goral
Brianna Goral
  • Save
Ecliptic Circle adobe illustrator design branding logo ecliptic witch illustration drawing line continuous contour contour
Download color palette

Quick little logo design for a friend.
Opted for a continuous contour drawing to play on the connectedness of a circle, but also the connectedness of everyone to everything.

Brianna Goral
Brianna Goral

More by Brianna Goral

View profile
    • Like