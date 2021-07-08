Jae Min Kim

ApexVR Web Application

Jae Min Kim
Jae Min Kim
Hire Me
  • Save
ApexVR Web Application logo vector illustration ui branding ux design app
Download color palette

User is viewing Web Application via laptop and mobile in an cafe environment

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Jae Min Kim
Jae Min Kim
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jae Min Kim

View profile
    • Like