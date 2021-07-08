Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mac Julian Samuel

Icons

Mac Julian Samuel
Mac Julian Samuel
Icons branding graphic design illustration logo ui ux minimal iconpack iconography iconset icons
Designed these icons while building website for a Decentralised Finance product. These icons signify the four steps that take place in a liquid staking. Stake, Receive, DeFi and Redeem. These icons where designed to be minimal and signify the brand through the brand colour (Ruby Red).

Mac Julian Samuel
Mac Julian Samuel

