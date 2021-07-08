Pickles Packaging

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
I don't know about you, but I love pickles. I enjoy making my own and trying different kinds from the store. I haven't really seen any pickle packaging that got me excited, so naturally I made some of my own.
I wanted something bright and exciting. It should jump off the shelves among the other pickle packaging. It should capture some of the energy I feel when I eat pickles. Let me know what you think. Would you pick these up off the shelf?