Pickles Packaging

I don't know about you, but I love pickles. I enjoy making my own and trying different kinds from the store. I haven't really seen any pickle packaging that got me excited, so naturally I made some of my own.

I wanted something bright and exciting. It should jump off the shelves among the other pickle packaging. It should capture some of the energy I feel when I eat pickles. Let me know what you think. Would you pick these up off the shelf?