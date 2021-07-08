Filip Ivanović

Daily UI 001 (Sign up page)

Hello everyone, I just started 100 day UI challenge and this is my first challenge (signup page design). I am so happy how it turned out and I can't wait to do more of this challenges. I would love to get some opinion on this design so feel free to critique my design :)! Hope you like it!

Links:
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/filip-ivanovic-534809214
Upwork: https://www.upwork.com/freelancers/~0156e00ab6ba9cf8ae
#DailyUI#day1#Figma#WebDesign

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
