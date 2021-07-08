Calm Zone- Meditation app

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Calm Zone is an app that introduces you to the world of calmness and meditation, which allows you to reflect on your life, reduce stress, calm and prepare your mind for sleep.
The challenge was to create a mobile application with a design that fully reflects the atmosphere of the night and a sense of safety.
