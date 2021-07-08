Nikita Pastyr ©

Eskadrone

Nikita Pastyr ©
Nikita Pastyr ©
Hire Me
  • Save
Eskadrone design nikita pixel new page digital nikita pastyr никита пастырь graphic design illustration pastyr flat minimal брендинг агентство айдентика бренд логотип concept branding logo
Download color palette

| Ru
Логотип для агентства Эскадрон.
Поиск и подбор персонала для семьи и дома.

| En
Logo for the Eskadrone agency.
Search and selection of personnel for family and home.

Nikita Pastyr ©
Nikita Pastyr ©
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Nikita Pastyr ©

View profile
    • Like