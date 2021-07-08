Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sahil Jagtap

GYMSHARK landing page concept #DailyUI #03

Sahil Jagtap
Sahil Jagtap
  • Save
GYMSHARK landing page concept #DailyUI #03 typography ui ux vector mobile logo illustration icon design branding
Download color palette

Hey everyone, presenting you this landing page concept #dailyui #003. Support if you like my work and feel free to give feedbacks, infact I am here to learn from you all.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Sahil Jagtap
Sahil Jagtap

More by Sahil Jagtap

View profile
    • Like