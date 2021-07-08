Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Varun Sharda

Icons set for a mobile app

Varun Sharda
Varun Sharda
Hire Me
  • Save
Icons set for a mobile app solid icons icon pack adobe xd icons figma icons trending ui icons motion graphics 3d icons animated icons navigation icons menu icons web icons app icons ui ux icons ui icons website icons iconography mobile app icons minimal icons icons
Download color palette
  1. Icons Animation.mp4
  2. Artboard – 30@3x.png

Fintech app icons set.👏
Press "L" if you like.

Portfolio: www.varunsharda.com
Contact: varunsharda03@gmail.com

Varun Sharda
Varun Sharda
UI. UX. VISUAL. INTERACTIONS. GRAPHICS. ILLUSTRATIONS.
Hire Me

More by Varun Sharda

View profile
    • Like