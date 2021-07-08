Daily UI #008 Error Page 404.

Challenge: Design a 404 page. Does it suit the brand's style? Is it user-friendly? It might sound mundane, but not everything can be flash or glamorous. Every day millions of people will be landing on 404 pages. You have an opportunity to help them in a way that's useful and aesthetically pleasing.(It's up to you!)

Please have look and share your feedback and review.

Press L to like and write your comment to give your feedback.

Stay tuned for more shots.

Thanks for watching.