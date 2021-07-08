Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Franklin Brobbey

Error Page 404

Error Page 404 404 error 404 page error page 008 dailyui008 ui mobile app minimal design dailyui dailyuserinterfacechallenge daily100challenge app
Daily UI #008 Error Page 404.

Challenge: Design a 404 page. Does it suit the brand's style? Is it user-friendly? It might sound mundane, but not everything can be flash or glamorous. Every day millions of people will be landing on 404 pages. You have an opportunity to help them in a way that's useful and aesthetically pleasing.(It's up to you!)

Please have look and share your feedback and review.

Press L to like and write your comment to give your feedback. 
Stay tuned for more shots.

Thanks for watching.

