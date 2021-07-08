Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rich Rawlyk

to the whales

Rich Rawlyk
Rich Rawlyk
  • Save
to the whales identity art book form transformation nature tell stories myth illustration
Download color palette

The instructions he gave would guide Wishy to the sacred waters of the whales and it was there he would have to ask for the whales tale. If he understood the signs he would find the tail.

Rich Rawlyk
Rich Rawlyk
Artifacts of Story

More by Rich Rawlyk

View profile
    • Like