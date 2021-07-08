Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Charmian Stewart

Mettre Fashion Clothing Line

Charmian Stewart
Charmian Stewart
  • Save
Mettre Fashion Clothing Line
Download color palette

This was a concept for a modern fashion clothing line. Who are more fashionable than the French? Mettre is French for to put on (specifically clothing). I decided to create shapes that had a modern feel.

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Charmian Stewart
Charmian Stewart
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Charmian Stewart

View profile
    • Like