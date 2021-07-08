Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jack Anglesea

Property Search Concept

Jack Anglesea
Jack Anglesea
  • Save
Property Search Concept housing search real estate rental property search mobile mobile app saas social housing affordable housing search listings room offers proposals apartment online portals rental property property management renting application
Download color palette

Concept for a property search app that specialises in helping perspective tenant's find their perfect social housing property match using a range of filters, preferences and ratings.

Jack Anglesea
Jack Anglesea

More by Jack Anglesea

View profile
    • Like