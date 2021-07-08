30 Day Flat Design Challenge - Day 2

Day 2!

I wanted to learn more about the different ways to design shadows in flat design, so I found this helpful tutorial on YouTube!

Zimri Mayfield: https://lnkd.in/ggsjD8G

The tutorial was done in AI, so it was quite a challenge designing this in Figma. Unfortunately, I don't have the luxury of the blend or shape tool, but I was able to achieve the desired look with masking and a simple linear gradient.