30 Day Flat Design Challenge - Day 2

Day 2!
I wanted to learn more about the different ways to design shadows in flat design, so I found this helpful tutorial on YouTube!
Zimri Mayfield: https://lnkd.in/ggsjD8G
The tutorial was done in AI, so it was quite a challenge designing this in Figma. Unfortunately, I don't have the luxury of the blend or shape tool, but I was able to achieve the desired look with masking and a simple linear gradient.