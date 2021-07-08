Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Libor Mosna

Nufi - everything for babies and kids

Libor Mosna
Libor Mosna
  • Save
Nufi - everything for babies and kids graphic design logo illustration identity branding brand
Download color palette

One of my old personal work. This project could be the only store for kids (toys, prams and so on..). I've never put this one at use...

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Libor Mosna
Libor Mosna

More by Libor Mosna

View profile
    • Like