Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rem

Forum App Dark Mode

Rem
Rem
  • Save
Forum App Dark Mode kids dads mums social media parenting community visual design logo branding apps design uiux ux graphic design
Download color palette

A dark mode version for a reddit-esque parenting forum app.

Aimed at parent communities to connect and give advice/tips/thoughts on parenting as well as other issues as well as funny stuff.

Tried to use accessible colours whilst keeping it legible and easy to scan. Could add a bunch of features you see in apps like WhatsApp/Reddit/Quora but as an MVP, this seems like a good start.

Made with #Figma

Rem
Rem

More by Rem

View profile
    • Like