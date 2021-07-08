Forum App Dark Mode

A dark mode version for a reddit-esque parenting forum app.

Aimed at parent communities to connect and give advice/tips/thoughts on parenting as well as other issues as well as funny stuff.

Tried to use accessible colours whilst keeping it legible and easy to scan. Could add a bunch of features you see in apps like WhatsApp/Reddit/Quora but as an MVP, this seems like a good start.

Made with #Figma