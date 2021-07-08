saira nasir

Magazine theme website design For Recovapro

Magazine theme website design For Recovapro user interface filter ui component design usability testing vector design minimal typography ux uiux animation branding
Hei fam ! This website is all about a global audience massage gun brand; I designed UIUX for them, Includes the following consideration 1) Magazine website UIUX 2) Micro interaction 3) Animation 4) A-Z prototyping 5) free stock photos 6) Montserrat Font style 7) Futura Md bt font style. 6) 40 plus Web pages.  

Hire me If you want any kind of theme UIUX for your website or app, I will be helping you to grow your Business :) For direct contact HMP at 03145100453.  

