Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shubi

Spicy Tteokbokki

Shubi
Shubi
Hire Me
  • Save
Spicy Tteokbokki character motion pepper cute ricecake spicy
Download color palette

Tteokbokki is rice cake.
I thought it would be cute and fun if this character eats chili and makes it spicy.

03.gif
2 MB
Download
View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Shubi
Shubi
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Shubi

View profile
    • Like