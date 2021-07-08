Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Arienne Visuals

Nutrition App

Arienne Visuals
Arienne Visuals
  • Save
Nutrition App interaction design user experience user testing revisions ux testing arienne visuals dining recipes nutrition food ux research product design ux design brand design user interface ui design
Download color palette

Revised Foodtrail Nutrition App. There is no such thing as too much user testing and improvement! Foodtrail can track your nutrition, and give recipes based on your personal goals.
Visit my full UX design case study on my website.

Website
https://ariennevisuals.ca/

Behance
https://www.behance.net/ariennejay

LinkedIn
http://linkedin.com/in/arienne-johnson/

Arienne Visuals
Arienne Visuals

More by Arienne Visuals

View profile
    • Like