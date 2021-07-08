Snapchat Geofilter / Tønsberg #2

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
This geofilter is inspired by Slottsfjellet, which is the one tower that remains from the big castle on the hill in Tønsberg. This tower is a replica that was built in 1888. The rest of the design is modern and simple to let the focus on one of the most defining things in Tønsberg’s history.