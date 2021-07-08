Design by HCA

Snapchat Geofilter / Tønsberg #2

Design by HCA
Design by HCA
  • Save
Snapchat Geofilter / Tønsberg #2 tonsberg tønsberg snapchat geofilters snapchat geofilter geofilter snapchat norway graphic design
Download color palette

This geofilter is inspired by Slottsfjellet, which is the one tower that remains from the big castle on the hill in Tønsberg. This tower is a replica that was built in 1888. The rest of the design is modern and simple to let the focus on one of the most defining things in Tønsberg’s history.

Design by HCA
Design by HCA

More by Design by HCA

View profile
    • Like