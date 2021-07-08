Amazon Self-publishing

Header illustration for the article "How to Publish a Book on Amazon: An Intrepid Author’s Guide". We finally decided to avoid the dark jungle background since it was a bit distracting. We used a flat background instead, so the focus remains on the map (image 3). Read the article here! Slide to see the complete illustration + original pencils.

