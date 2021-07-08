Mexican themed slot machine Background

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Against the background of the game, a colorful street of a Mexican city opens up in front of the players.
⠀
Low rise houses are painted in different colors. A flag with the national colors of Mexico flies from the clock tower. A small fountain in front of the bell tower gives this cityscape a special character.
⠀
The balcony of one of the houses is decorated with a bright canvas with cacti. It looks like this town is getting ready for the holiday.
⠀
You can find this project at our website https://artforgame.com/portfolio-item/mexican-party/
#Mexico #mexicanthemed #mexicanslot #mexicansymbols #background #gamebackground #backgroundgame #background #backgroundslot #slotbackground #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines