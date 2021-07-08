Mexican themed slot machine Background

Against the background of the game, a colorful street of a Mexican city opens up in front of the players.

Low rise houses are painted in different colors. A flag with the national colors of Mexico flies from the clock tower. A small fountain in front of the bell tower gives this cityscape a special character.

The balcony of one of the houses is decorated with a bright canvas with cacti. It looks like this town is getting ready for the holiday.

