2021 Saudi Arabia Aeropress Championship

I worked with the people at Sulalat Coffee in Riyadh on their 2021 Aeropress Championship poster. We added some elements from Saudi Arabia, including the elephant rock, the Mustatils in the deserts that look weirdly like aeropress' and desert kites that cover some of their land. This was a fun one to work on. I left spots blank for them to add details to the poster in their native languages.

Creative designer and lover of hip hop.
