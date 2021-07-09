Natasha Konwitschny

Football Report Card App - Dark Mode

Natasha Konwitschny
Natasha Konwitschny
  • Save
Football Report Card App - Dark Mode ux dark web sports football dark theme vector ui illustration icon graphic design design branding app
Download color palette

Happy Friday! 🎉

A dark mode design that delivers effective and detailed feedback to football players after their games. Players can view their individual or unit's overall score and top comments on their body position, feet, hands, and head. They can also watch past video highlights and see how well they are doing throughout the season.

Thanks!

Natasha Konwitschny
Natasha Konwitschny
UX/UI Designer ✨

More by Natasha Konwitschny

View profile
    • Like