Football Report Card App - Dark Mode

Happy Friday! 🎉
A dark mode design that delivers effective and detailed feedback to football players after their games. Players can view their individual or unit's overall score and top comments on their body position, feet, hands, and head. They can also watch past video highlights and see how well they are doing throughout the season.
Thanks!