Mukhlasur Rahman

Beauty Salon Price List Rack Card

Mukhlasur Rahman
Mukhlasur Rahman
  • Save
Beauty Salon Price List Rack Card salon price list photoshop template rack card spa flyer advertising beauty care hair salon pricing list beauty salon beauty salon price list
Download color palette

Size: 4×9 inches
Pages: 2 pages
Resolution: 300 dpi
Color mode: CMYK
Bleed: 0.25in
Working file: Photoshop cs2 (psd)
Files included: Photoshop cc (psd)
Font used: Download link included in help file

Buy From creativemarket

Mukhlasur Rahman
Mukhlasur Rahman

More by Mukhlasur Rahman

View profile
    • Like