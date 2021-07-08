Wayfarer - mobile web application for traveling

Hello everyone!👋

Wayfarer is a web application where users can just take a snap photo of a landmark while traveling or visiting local tourist attractions and instantly get fun facts and important information about it in a engaging way.

Wayfarer encourages you to explore, take your time and enjoy every journey!🌍✨

Here you can see the screens displayed to the user after taking a picture of the Merry Cemetery in Romania.💙💛💖