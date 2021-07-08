Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
DailyUI 002 - Credit Card Checkout

DailyUI 002: "Design a credit card checkout form or page".
I wanted to create something fun and clear, with as less as possible interaction for the user.

Hope you enjoy it :)
See you for DailyUI 003!

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
