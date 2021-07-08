Concept UI Design for an Online Fashion Store

"Okayy Fashion" is a fictional online store where people can buy and sell fashion items. The home screen introduces the user to scroll through latest fashion trends like a Facebook story. Below that, there's a carousel of sponsored ads related. The bottom (and most easily accessible) part of the screen has a filter prompt where the user can select the items they're interested in buying, before the "Let's Go" button takes them to a selection of clothes and accessories available on sale. Below the filter prompt, are the navigation buttons.

On their Profile screen, users can see how much money they've got left, deposit cash to their account, sell items, browse through their saved items and order history, and improve security.