Modular Panels – Alloy

When I joined Alloy a hard interaction challenge that I had for making the product more intuitive was to create a better way to handle the block's configuration. Initially, they were using a combination of popovers, modal, and dropdowns which created unnecessary friction and made the interaction efforts too high, plus it was not scalable.
That was when I ended up with this modular panel solution which creates a frictionless experience and is scalable for different content purposes.
What do you think about this solution?
