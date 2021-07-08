Modular Panels – Alloy

When I joined Alloy a hard interaction challenge that I had for making the product more intuitive was to create a better way to handle the block's configuration. Initially, they were using a combination of popovers, modal, and dropdowns which created unnecessary friction and made the interaction efforts too high, plus it was not scalable.

That was when I ended up with this modular panel solution which creates a frictionless experience and is scalable for different content purposes.

What do you think about this solution?