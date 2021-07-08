Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Emir

Netplay Music App

Emir
Emir
  • Save
Netplay Music App app ui design
Download color palette

That's my first music app prototype it can be more developed but like i say it's a prototype.

Please feel free to drop a comment for advices.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Emir
Emir
Like