Sd Rinku Khan

Medical Flyer Design

Sd Rinku Khan
Sd Rinku Khan
  • Save
Medical Flyer Design branding graphic design creative
Download color palette

A flyer is a form of paper advertisement intended for wide distribution and typically posted or distributed in a public place, handed out to individuals or sent through the mail.

About This Design

Design Inspiration From my own Creativity
Letter – Print Size 8.5" x 11" + (Bleed size -.125" x -.125")
Color Mode: CMYK, Resolution: 300 PPI
Font : Free font from Google
Mockup : Downloaded from Google

Hopefully, you guys will enjoy it and guide me through your feedback. Don't forget to press "L" ❤️ .

LET'S TALK ABOUT YOUR PROJECTS
Email : sdrinkukhan@gmail.com OR Send me message through "Dribbble"

Follow Me On
Behance I Fiverr I Facebook I LinkedIn I Twitter

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Sd Rinku Khan
Sd Rinku Khan

More by Sd Rinku Khan

View profile
    • Like