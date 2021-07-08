Designlab: Analyze and Iterate

This is my submission for a Designlab assignment that asked to analyze and iterate upon a design.

I chose the page for an optics company and completely revamped its existing format, breaking up the original content into smaller, easier to read pieces. I also created a logo for the company and added an appointment form since I felt that more people would be enticed to schedule if it were displayed with the call to action instead of being an extra click away. Overall, I think that my version looks more clean and modern, however I think that it could still use more iterations in the future.