🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Personal Branding | Dj Launtner Faye
Project Overview
The brand is for a 14 year old female DJ from London. She is a black girl with a passion for Grime, House, Hip hop, Afrobeats Music, and Urban Minimalist fashion. She specialises in playing UK House Music. This will be a Personal Brand.
Full Project:-
www.behance.net/gallery/122877543/Personal-Branding-Dj-Launtner-Faye
Thanks | Sajal Rahman