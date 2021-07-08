Personal Branding | Dj Launtner Faye

The brand is for a 14 year old female DJ from London. She is a black girl with a passion for Grime, House, Hip hop, Afrobeats Music, and Urban Minimalist fashion. She specialises in playing UK House Music. This will be a Personal Brand.

